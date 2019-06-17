Fire causes heavy damage to businesses in downtown St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department knocked down a two-alarm fire on Breckenridge Lane on Monday.
The call came in around 4:55 p.m. Monday of a structure on fire in the 100 block of Breckenridge Lane, near the intersection of Shelbyville Road, right in the heart of St. Matthews. When crews arrived five minutes later, they found heavy smoke and fire showing shooting the roof of the small strip mall in that block.
WAVE 3 News reporter Mike Fussell said he could see the thick plumes of smoke from as far away as New Albany, Ind.
The building houses several businesses, including the Simply Mac computer repair shop, Domino’s Pizza, and Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling.
LFD Chief Gregory Frederick said the initial call came in as an electrical fire from the back of one of the stores. Frederick said he believes the fire started at the Simply Mac store, but that has not been confirmed.
Firefighters immediately went to work on the fire, which had spread from the back electrical closet, into the shared attic. They began fighting the fire from above the roof, but once through, they found another roof under the top one. Firefighters were called off and sent to fight the fire from the ground.
Frederick said one firefighter was injured when he fell through the roof, or through another surface, but added that he was “for the most part OK.” Another firefighter was overheated and was treated by EMS.
An hour and a half after the initial callout, Frederick said the crews still hadn’t gotten control of the fire, but said they “were close.”
During the fire, dozens of people created a human chain, saving as many bikes from the back of the bike shop as possible.
And workers from the Kayrouz restaurant nearby helped distribute cups of water and wet towels to the firefighters.
The building sustained significant damage, Frederick said.
No civilians were injured.
Louisville Metro Arson is now investigating.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.