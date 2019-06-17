Grandmother, granddaughter die in Pulaski County crash

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Pulaski County coroner says a woman and child died in a Monday morning crash.
According to WKYT, The crash happened on U.S. 27, near the Walnut Street intersection, in Burnside. Crews reopened the highway around 11:30 a.m.
Authorities believe the driver of a vehicle crossed into the opposite lanes, killing the two inside a postal vehicle.
The woman killed in the crash was 42-year-old Deanna Chaney of Eubank. She was pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Her granddaughter, 5-year-old Kyleigh Hobbs, was also killed. She was pronounced dead at UK Hospital in Lexington.
The U.S. Postal Service issued a statement following the news od Chaney’s death.
“Our hearts are with the family of Deanna Chaney and her granddaughter, Kyleigh. The Postal Service, particularly Deanna’s postal family at the Eubank Post Office, are deeply saddened by the news of their passing. We ask the community to join us as we pray for those affected by this tragic accident.”
The U.S. Postal Service is providing assistance to employees in Eubank.
The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
