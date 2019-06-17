Group fights to save Louisville Triple Crown of Running

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky running group is trying to save the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.
Kentucky Runs issued a statement saying “The Louisville Triple Crown Running Series is a marquee Louisville tradition and we cannot let it die.We are dedicated to keeping the tradition alive. This is going to take a lot of work but we will get the job done.”
The Louisville Triple Crown of Running announced last week that they were going to end the running series, citing decreasing participation since 2013.
To get updates on the groups efforts to save the Louisville Triple Crown of Running, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.