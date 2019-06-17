Humana creates exclusive radio service for all employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What do you listen to in the morning? Do you think it’s the same thing that gets co-workers going? If you work at one local company, the answer might be yes.
"It's your man, DJ Reggie Reg from the DJ Reggie Reg morning show,” Reggie Reg, whose real name is Reginald Gaston, says into the microphone.
He says he has a few goals for his morning show, which is on from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
“To really bring people together... wake them up... make them want them to smile,” Gaston Says.
His listeners love him.
”Reggie has a great voice and great personality and the guests he has and the way he engages with them he brings them in,” said Kim Roley, a dedicated listener.
So, where can you catch it? On Humana Radio.
Launched one month ago, it’s streamed to the nearly 50,000 Humana employees around the country, including the 10,000 in Louisville, where the studio is located.
“It really, literally, is like a regular, normal, real radio morning show," Trey Pennington, Manager of Audio Visual Services for Humana said. "We’re using the exact same equipment."
Pennington also joins DJ Reggie Reg on the microphone each morning. He says while researching this he discovered Humana may be one of the few, if not only, Fortune 500 companies with their own radio station.
”We stream to anyone on the Humana network," Pennington said. "All of our associates can listen where ever they are at. Whether they work at home or any of our locations.”
In addition to music, Humana information is shared and employees can call in.
"I’m actually able to meet people throughout the entire company through the radio that I would have never met before,” frequent listener Jennifer Guldenschuh said.
Sammy Porras checks in from his office in Puerto Rico.
"I just check in say Hi. Buenos Dias! Hope everyone is having an awesome day,” Porras said.
The rest of the day is filled with music and podcasts by employees. The podcasts are actually what launched the idea of Humana Radio. Pennington says they were trying to find a place to store all the podcasts and give people a way to listen to them.
But each weekday morning, it’s DJ Reggie Reg on Humana Radio.
"Where wellness never sounded so good,” Reggie said with a grin.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.