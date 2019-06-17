Louisville-based health care company expanding to southern Indiana

“It’s an exciting day for Indiana and the city of Jeffersonville as we welcome PharmaCord to the Hoosier state,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said in a press release. “Indiana has quickly established itself as a global leader in life sciences, gaining national recognition and attracting new businesses from around the world. I’m confident that Indiana’s pro-business environment and talented workforce will allow the company to grow and thrive here as they work to deliver critical health care solutions.”