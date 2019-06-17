Louisville-based health care company expanding to southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A privately-held health care solutions provider offering customized patient support services for the life sciences industry, announced plans to establish operations in Clark County.
With its growth, PharmaCord, plans to create up to 850 new jobs by the end of 2023.
“It’s an exciting day for Indiana and the city of Jeffersonville as we welcome PharmaCord to the Hoosier state,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said in a press release. “Indiana has quickly established itself as a global leader in life sciences, gaining national recognition and attracting new businesses from around the world. I’m confident that Indiana’s pro-business environment and talented workforce will allow the company to grow and thrive here as they work to deliver critical health care solutions.”
The Louisville based company will invest more than $52 million to launch its Indiana operations at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, initially leasing two floors at America Place’s Gallery Building at 101 Logistics Ave. and later constructing and equipping an 80,000-square-foot facility at 850 Trey St.
The new building, which will serve as a state-of-the-art call and operations center, will allow PharmaCord to enhance its patient access and support services while continuing to grow its client base of pharmaceutical companies.
PharmaCord plans to be fully moved into the initial expansion site by August 2019.
Interested applicants can apply online.
