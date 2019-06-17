Louisville Fire on scene of two-alarm fire on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire on Breckenridge Lane.
The call came in around 4:55 p.m. Monday of a structure on fire in the 100 block of Breckenridge Lane, near the intersection of Shelbyville Road. When crews arrived five minutes later, they found heavy smoke and fire showing.
The building houses several businesses, including the Simply Mac computer repair shop, Domino’s Pizza, and Sheller’s Fitness and Cycling.
According to LFD Chief Gregory Frederick, the initial call came in as an electrical fire from the back of one of the stores. Chief Frederick says he believes the fire started at the Simply Mac store.
Firefighters immediately went to work on the fire, which had spread from the back electrical closet, into the shared attic. They began fighting the fire from above on the roof, but once through, they found another roof under the top one. Fire fighters were called off and sent to fight the fire from the ground.
Chief Frederick said one fire fighter was injured when he fell through the roof, or through another surface, but chief said he is “for the most part, okay.” Another fire fighter was overheated and was treated by EMS.
An hour and a half after the initial call out, Chief Frederick said they still hadn’t called control of the fire, but said they “were close.”
During the fire, dozens of people created a human chain, saving as many bikes from the bike shop as possible.
The building sustained significant damage, Chief Frederick said.
No civilians were injured.
After crews call control, LFD Arson will begin their investigation.
