Louisville takes lessons from regional loss into CWS battle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dropping their College World Series opener to Vanderbilt 3-1, Louisville will look to build on their experience from earlier in the postseason to continue moving on in Omaha.
After winning the regional opener against Illinois Chicago on May 31, Louisville fell to Illinois State the next day, putting the end to their season just one loss away, the position they now find themselves in once again.
“Yeah I mean moving forward, we experienced something similar in the regional,” junior first baseman Logan Wyatt said. “But I think moving forward from here, as long as we keep doing our thing, I mean obviously what we did against ECU we can do it again.”
Wyatt was referencing the Cards wins over Indiana, and twice over Illinois State to reach a super regional series against East Carolina, which they swept by a combined margin of 26-1.
“Yeah I mean we did it in the regional,” junior second baseman Justin Lavey said. “We lost the 1-0 game, and we came all the way back to go to Omaha. So I mean, anything is possible. This team is as confident as ever, and we’re going to bounce back.”
The Cards will need to do just that, as they face Auburn on Tuesday. The Tigers are coming off a stinging loss to Mississippi State, in which the Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to complete the comeback win.
“We’ve been playing in the regionals with our backs against the wall, and we come together as a team,” freshman third baseman Alex Binelas said. “Like I said before, it’s about us. And we have the opportunity to do something very special, and hopefully we can get it done.”
After that loss to Illinois State in that regional, the Cards went on to win five in a row, and they’ll look to get hot like that again starting Tuesday at 2 p.m..
