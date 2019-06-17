Part of rickhouse collapses at O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Part of a rickhouse at O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro collapsed overnight.
It happened around midnight.
Master Distiller Jacob Call tells us that he isn’t sure what caused the building to come down. He said engineers will be out to investigate and see if the collapse was storm related.
He says the building stored around 20,000 barrels of bourbon and it looks about 4,000 fell. He hopes those can be saved.
Officials on scene told us no one was hurt.
Ewing Road is closed from 2nd street to Yellowstone Drive due to the collapse. Officials say they aren’t sure right now when the investigation will allow them to open the road back up.
