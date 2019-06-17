‘Significant announcement’ to be made tomorrow about Bellarmine University athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University has called a news conference for Tuesday morning to make "a significant announcement about the university and its athletics program."
The announcement, which will be made at 11:30 a.m. in the atrium of McGowan Hall at the private Catholic university on Newburg Road, is expected to be that the school is reclassifying its athletics play in NCAA Division I.
There has been speculation for several months has been that Bellarmine will be joining the Atlantic Sun Conference, becoming the tenth member of the league. The other ASUN members are Florida Gulf Coast University, Jacksonville University, Kennesaw State University, Liberty University, Lipscomb University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of North Alabama, University of North Florida, and Stetson University.
The ASUN is headquartered in Macon, Georgia, and sponsors eight sports for men and 11 for women. The conference does not sponsor football, but six ASUN teams with football programs compete in other conferences.
In April, Bellarmine released the following statement to WAVE 3 News about a possible reclassification.
"In January 2018, Bellarmine began developing a new strategic plan to shape the university’s future.
In addition to a number of academic and administrative priorities, the plan calls for the university to review its athletics conference and divisional alignment. The goal of this review is to ensure the university is maximizing student opportunities for leadership and growth, alumni engagement, and the reach, visibility and impact of Bellarmine both regionally and nationally.
This process is under way, with opportunities for continued input from the Bellarmine community."
Outside of the men’s lacrosse program, which has competed in Division I since its founding, Bellarmine athletic teams currently compete in NCAA Division II as a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The GLVC is comprised of 14 schools in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. Two new teams will join the conference this fall bringing the total to 16 schools.
A reclassification to Division I would mean a four year transitional period for Bellarmine before Knights teams would be eligible to compete for NCAA championships.
