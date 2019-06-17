StormTALK! Monday Edition

Flash flooding remains the main concern for the next few days.
REST OF TODAY...We will have some fuel to work with to power-up thunderstorms but they will once again be in clusters. This means timing for certain locations will highly vary. While a few could produce brief severe wind/hail, the bigger concern will be the rainfall rates of 1-2″ per hour. Flash flooding can develop. Turn around, don’t drown!!
TONIGHT... The flow overnight will kick up a few notches to provide for several clusters of t-storms to develop. The focus is looking more over Kentucky than Indiana at this time but this will need to be watched carefully for flash flooding concerns near the AM commute.
TUESDAY... Depending on the above, we could keep enough cloud cover around to limit the t-storms coverage for this period. A few are still expected to develop regardless so we will monitor this setup carefully.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY... Stronger system approaches. Timing could favor a fading severe t-storm threat but it would continue the flash flood threat into the night and early Thursday. Too early to get more specific than that.
A break in the action is expected by Thursday afternoon through about Saturday. Let’s hope so!
