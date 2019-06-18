ALERT DAY: Flash flooding threat remains with on-and-off rain

- THIS MORNING: Flash flooding threat
- THIS AFTERNOON: Flash flooding threat
- WEDNESDAY: Severe storm threat & continued flash flooding
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Along and north of 1-64 through this afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers continue to push through WAVE Country this morning.
While afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms may be more scattered, they may exacerbate flooding issues across the region.
Highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
Overnight, we’ll see a break from the rain as temperatures fall into the 60s.
Wednesday starts off dry with storms expected for the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with a damaging wind and flash flooding threat.
A cold front pushes through granting us some drier weather to end the work week. However, the break does not last long.
Scattered storms are expected Saturday and Sunday.
TODAY - ALERT DAY Periods of thunderstorms (70%) heavy rain possible HIGH: 82°
TONIGHT – ALERT DAY Scattered Storms (40%) heavy rain possible LOW: 70°
WEDNESDAY – ALERT DAY Periods of thunderstorms (60%) some strong to severe PM storms possible HIGH: 84°
