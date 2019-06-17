Ellis Park purchase on agenda for Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting

Henderson, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park is on the agenda for the June 18 Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting.
It’s set for 1:30 p.m. at Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky.
The seventh item on the agena reads “Consideration of Ellis Entertainment LLC’s Proposed Purchase of Ellis Park Racetrack and Application for a License to Conduct Horse Racing, Simulcasting and Pari-Mutuel Wagering.”
As we first reported in May, Saratoga could be selling Ellis Park to a company in New Mexico.
We spoke with officials with Laguna Development Corporation out of Albuquerque.
They say the corporation is under a non-disclosure agreement with Saratoga, and can’t comment any further .
According to the company website, LDC manages and operates casinos, restaurants, hotels and retail businesses in the Pueblo of Laguna reservation.
We will keep you updated.
