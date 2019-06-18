‘He Hate Me,’ former WKU football player Rod Smart, reported missing in South Carolina

Former NFL and XFL football player Rod Smart, who gained popularity because of his nickname, has disappeared.
By John P. Wise | June 18, 2019

The former XFL football player who gained popularity because of his name has disappeared, WAVE 3 News has learned.

“He Hate Me,” also known as Torrold “Rod” Smart, was listed as a missing and endangered person, according to a post on the Lancaster County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for your assistance to locate a missing person. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact the Sheriff's Office. 803-283-3388

Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Smart played college football at Western Kentucky and was drafted by the NFL’s San Diego Chargers in 2000.

When he played running back for the XFL’s Las Vegas Outlaws in 2001, he became famous for having “He Hate Me” spelled out on the back of his jersey.

Smart eventually earned a spot in the NFL and had stints with Philadelphia, Carolina and Oakland.

