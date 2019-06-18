‘He Hate Me,’ former WKU football player Rod Smart, reported missing in South Carolina

(WAVE) - The former XFL football player who gained popularity because of his name has disappeared, WAVE 3 News has learned.
“He Hate Me,” also known as Torrold “Rod” Smart, was listed as a missing and endangered person, according to a post on the Lancaster County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Smart played college football at Western Kentucky and was drafted by the NFL’s San Diego Chargers in 2000.
When he played running back for the XFL’s Las Vegas Outlaws in 2001, he became famous for having “He Hate Me” spelled out on the back of his jersey.
Smart eventually earned a spot in the NFL and had stints with Philadelphia, Carolina and Oakland.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.