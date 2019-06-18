Indiana AG’s office plans vigorous defense against groping lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP/WAVE) - Indiana's attorney general is being sued in federal court by four women who say he drunkenly groped them during a party last year.
The women and their lawyers announced the lawsuit against Republican state Attorney General Curtis Hill during a Tuesday news conference. The women’s lawyers said in October that they intended to sue Hill after a special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against him.
Hill is accused of touching the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar. Hill has denied wrongdoing and rebuffed calls from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to resign.
Hill’s office says it will “vigorously” defend him against the federal lawsuit.
Hill’s office says four previous reviews of the allegations have all concluded without any recommendations for further action.
A special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against him, but he faces an October hearing on professional misconduct allegations that seek sanctions by the state Supreme Court, which could include up to disbarment as an attorney.
