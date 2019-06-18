Kentucky Center construction going strong through popular show schedule

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a devastating fire in our community. On June 13, 2018, a fire started at the beloved Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
The fire started when some minor repair work to the copper roof and plaster ceiling was being done.
That initial work was a $350,000 job. The construction grinder accident on that repair work that sparked the fire will end up costing about $9.9 million by the time it's all finished. But, state officials say, the repairs both inside the center and outside on the new roof include state of the art features and promise, it will be built to last.
"You would think a year after the fire, we would have that place put back together," smiled Andrew Casebier, Kentucky's Directing Architect overseeing the Kentucky Center project.
Casebier was talking about what most people are likely thinking. It's likely what a lot of Kentucky Center visitors have thought peering through three and half stories of scaffolding when stepping inside the arts venue, especially those who snagged tickets for Hamilton.
The Kentucky Center sent out a one year update letter thanking patrons for patience and understanding.
After the June 13 fire, Broadway's Waitress was canceled. Crews started working 24/7 for about two months to tear out damage, clear the water and smoke and make the building safe so shows could go on.
"There's a lot of economic stress that happens if we aren't having those shows," Casebier said.
He said once shows resumed, "We've had the rainiest season we've had in decades."
Outside work happened only on days when the weather cooperated without heavy rain or wind. Inside? Days when there were no performances. And on days with rehearsals, only quiet work, like painting was allowed.
"We had to surgically figure out when we can work, when we can't work and what can we do when we can work," Casebier explained.
With the old roof gone, the new 90 year, fireproof roof, that's also energy efficient, is in place. Outside, the copper panels are going up. Next, the former plaster ceiling is being replaced for better acoustics which could allow for bands and events in the lobby area.
"Once that's done, then we can take that scaffolding out of here," Casebier said.
That will take about a month, new carpet will then go in.
While state officials and crews would love to be finished in September just in time for the Lion King, Casebier said more likely, work will continue until November.
Casebier oversees the state’s most well-known renovations like the new Kentucky International Convention Center. Because he’s had a very close eye on the Kentucky Center re-construction ever since the day after the fire and knows what it means to the community, Casebier said seeing the final product will be very rewarding.
