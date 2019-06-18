Kentucky Supreme Court to review -- again -- legality of historical racing machines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court will take another look at historical racing machines, following an appeal from the Kentucky Family Foundation.
The machines look a lot like slots, but allow players to bet on replays of old races, without knowing the dates or names of the jockeys or horses.
Churchill Downs invested $60 million in Derby City Gaming, which opened last year at the old site of Louisville Downs on Poplar Level Road. The new entertainment destination offers historical racing machines despite years of legal challenges from the Family Foundation.
“We are convinced that these gambling devices are nothing more than a new generation of slot-like machines, and we believe the members of the Supreme Court will agree,” the Family Foundation said in a statement.
Kentucky Downs in Franklin was the first track in the state to install historical racing machines back in 2011.
