Louisville drag queen featured in new Taylor Swift video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A familiar face around Louisville was featured as a famous face in a new music video.
Jade Jolie was featured in Taylor Swift’s new music video “You Need to Calm Down” dressed as none other than Taylor herself.
On her Facebook page, Jade posted behind the scenes pictures with Taylor and other people who appeared in the video.
Play Louisville, where Jade is a Playmate, also took to Facebook to congratulate her on her cameo.
Jade previously appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Season V Goddess.
