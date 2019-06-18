Louisville drag queen featured in new Taylor Swift video

Taylor Swift attends the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Source: Invision)
By Sarah Jackson | June 18, 2019 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 9:28 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A familiar face around Louisville was featured as a famous face in a new music video.

Jade Jolie was featured in Taylor Swift’s new music video “You Need to Calm Down” dressed as none other than Taylor herself.

Omggggggg I still can’t believe I got to be Taylor Swift in a @taylorswift music video!! So much love & thankful for getting to be apart 😱😱😱😭❤️🥰😱 Truly the most magical experience & on top of it all I got to share it with some of my favorite ladies! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Go watch #YouNeedToCalmDown on YouTube now 😍👉🏻 https://youtu.be/Dkk9gvTmCXY - Huge thanks to @missgabortion & @melody_sparkles for costume & hair! Love my girls!!!!

Posted by Jade Jolie on Monday, June 17, 2019

On her Facebook page, Jade posted behind the scenes pictures with Taylor and other people who appeared in the video.

What does the best day EVER look like?! 🥰😍😜✨🦋 Taylor Swift

Posted by Jade Jolie on Monday, June 17, 2019

Play Louisville, where Jade is a Playmate, also took to Facebook to congratulate her on her cameo.

We are so proud of our very own Playmate Jade Jolie featured in the new Taylor Swift video!!! Way to go Jade!!!!

Posted by Play Louisville on Monday, June 17, 2019

Jade previously appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Season V Goddess.

