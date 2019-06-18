Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton calls Bevin aide ’unelected bureaucrat'

Blake Brickman, Governor Matt Bevin's Chief of Staff, has admitted he is responsible for the unauthorized personnel action terminating employment of Adrienne Southworth, my Deputy Chief of Staff. Brickman has clearly overstepped his boundaries. Every Kentuckian should be concerned that an unelected bureaucrat appears to have power over the office of the Lieutenant Governor, a constitutional officer duly elected by the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. I am perplexed by the vacuous decision to deprive an active, productive Lieutenant Governor of her staff. But after watching politics for over 45 years, I am not surprised by the false allegations and character attacks which have ensued.