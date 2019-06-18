Man, woman arrested 10 days after string of burglaries in upscale neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman face a host of charges in connection to multiple thefts and burglaries.
Bryan Anthony Tatum, 30, and Nichole Michelle Tatum, 38, were arrested Monday following their alleged crime spree on June 7.
According to their lengthy arrest reports, the pair -- their relationship is not clear -- broke into multiple vehicles and stole golf clubs, tennis rackets, an air compressor, blank checks (that they later forged), license plates, vehicle registrations, one library card, drivers’ licenses, credit cards, a hospital ID and more.
The arrest reports indicated that in some cases, the suspects gained access to their victims’ vehicles by stealing garage-door openers.
The thefts took place on Deepwood Drive, Iron Gate Court, Westport Road, Indian Lake Drive and several other locations.
Nichole Tatum’s online booking log wasn’t available, but Bryan Tatum’s log shows numerous charges. They are pictured below:
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.