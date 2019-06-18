Mother says Harrison County man arrested for murder, child porn tried to get videos of her young kids

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A North Harrison High School graduate and now mother of two, Shiann Arnold hopes to share a specific message with fellow mothers after getting messages from a former classmate asking for images of her young kids.
“You think you might know somebody but you have to be careful,” said Arnold.
Arnold said she’s known Darin Schilmiller since middle school. She said he’s always been a little…"off."
“He gave off that vibe, you just didn’t really want to talk to him,” Arnold said.
This past December, Arnold said she was messaging with a man she thought was ‘Austin’ from the app, Meet Me. The pair eventually moving their conversation to Snapchat. Then, he asked for something.
”He was wanting me to change their diapers and send him videos of me doing it,” Arnold said. “And he didn’t ever ask me to touch them or nothing but wanting just, like, during diaper changes, video it and send him pictures. He said he had a problem that he wanted to get over and that’s when I kind of clicked it, I was like are you into kids and stuff?" she said, questioning the man she was messaging online.
She said she eventually tracked down the real Austin through social media and after threatening to tell the entire class, Arnold said Schilmiller revealed to her who he was and promised never to do anything like this again.
But in January, just one month later, Arnold said Schilmiller reached out again about to her about diaper changing videos, this time pretending to be someone named Dylan.
“Yeah, he was like, catfishing me,” Arnold said.
But this time, she was ready. Arnold said she called him out again for it and decided to post something about his behavior on Facebook in an effort to warn other women.
"Because I thought, ‘you know I never saw Darin doing this to me because we grew together in school,' and then this happened. It’s just crazy,” Arnold said.
Still, his recent arrest for child porn charges and murder came as a shock. Arnold said she hopes Schmiller won’t be able to hurt anyone else. This has taught her to be more careful online while being much more protective of her young kids, she said, wanting to hold onto them carefully.
“I wanted to just, not let go of them,’ Arnold said. Wiping a tear away from her eye, she nods, adding, ““I'm glad he's not free no more.”
Investigators in Alaska allege Schilmiller posed as a millionaire named Tyler from Kansas, telling 18-year-old Denali Brehmer in Anchorage that he’d pay millions for her to rape and kill someone and send him photos and videos. Brehmer put that plan into action earlier this month, allegedly enlisting the help of her friends and offering them a share of the cut to help kill her friend Cynthia Hoffman. Court records say Hoffman was tied up, shot in the head and her body put in the river.
Schilmiller is facing charges of production and receipt of child pornography as well as murder and solicitation to commit murder.
In federal court on Tuesday, in New Albany, it was determined that the U.S. Marshal Service will extradite Schilmiller to Alaska in the coming days.
The U.S. Attorney is expected to announce federal charges Tuesday night in Anchorage.
