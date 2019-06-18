Murder suspect claims he’s the ‘fall guy’ during court appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man charged with murder stated he was innocent in court Tuesday.
Randall Trice was arrested Monday and charged in the June 10 shooting death of James Mansfield, 20.
Mansfield was found in the front yard of a home on Bethune Court.
Against the instruction from the judge, Trice spoke out in court and said, “I'm innocent, they're putting this on the wrong man. I'm the fall guy. I'm innocent.”
Trice is also facing charges in Clark County. He waived extradition.
His bond in Jefferson County was set at $500,000.
Trice is scheduled to appear back in court on June 27 at 9 a.m.
