Parade shooter accepts plea deal in separate deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager who pleaded guilty in connection with the 2016 Pegasus Parade shooting has accepted a plea deal related to a second shooting that left a man dead.
Jeremiah Carter, who will turn 18 next month, accepted the plea that would require him to serve five years in prison, and possibly another five years of probation afterward.
Jury selection had begun Monday, but the plea deal means there will be no trial.
By accepting the plea, Carter acknowledges his involvement in the 2017 shooting death of 37-year-old Kontar Roberson.
At the time of the Roberson shooting, Carter was on home-incarceration, awaiting sentencing for the parade shooting. He had cut off his ankle bracelet that monitored his location.
Carter had pleaded guilty to shooting two people along the parade route, causing an abrupt end to one of the city’s most treasured events.
Had he not accepted the plea and moved ahead with a trial, Carter could have faced anywhere between 20 years to life in prison.
