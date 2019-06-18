Plans underway for Jeffersonville Medical Center amid multi-million dollar development

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The City of Jeffersonville will have another opportunity for growth, this time in the medical field.
The Jeffersonville Medical Center broke ground Tuesday as part of a $65 million investment into the area by Nicklies Development.
The Medical Center will account for about $4 million of that.
It's in the Jeffersonville Commons and it will feature 12,000 square feet, with 7,400 of that of that being initially used by River Ridge Surgical Suites.
The rest of the open space is still up for grabs for other medical professionals.
It was also announced Tuesday the area would feature a 25,000-square-foot Planet Fitness.
When It comes to the investment by Nicklies, the Jeffersonville Mayor had only two words initially: "We win."
"Everything is coming in place here in Jeffersonville," Mayor Mike Moore said. "It's like a chess game, and I feel like we're three steps ahead. I don't mean to sound cocky, but doggone it, we're lucky and things are falling our way."
River Ridge Surgical Suites plans to open this Fall when it employs around 12 ambulatory surgery center professionals with a combined salary of approximately $1 million per year.
The Planet Fitness is expected to be opened by 2020.
In the last seven years, more than 7,000 new jobs have been created in Jeffersonville.
