Real ID: Date announced for first Kentucky county rollout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finally.
The state has announced a date for the rollout of its new, more secure driver’s licenses.
The pilot phase will begin June 28 in Franklin County. Woodford and Hart counties would be next, but a date hasn’t been announced for residents in those locations.
The state issued a release Tuesday announcing the news, adding that a phased, county-by-county rollout for the rest of the state will begin later in the summer following the pilot period.
At first excited at the beginning of the year, Kentuckians have been frustrated that the Real IDs are still not available. The program began due to post-Sept. 11 security concerns, and nationally, enforcement of Real ID compliance doesn’t begin until Oct. 1, 2020. Thus, current drivers licenses are still valid to use for air travel until then.
Kentuckians can click here to learn about the differences between the standard ID and the Voluntary Travel ID, and to find out what you’ll need to apply for either when the time comes. That site also will be where the state posts rollout dates for each of the pilot counties.
