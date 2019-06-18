Savannah Spurlock’s family is still looking for answers, offering a reward

RICHMOND, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing for more than five months now, Savannah Spurlock’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for the first tip that helps bring them peace.
The Lexington mother of four’s family is hoping that they can get answers soon. They are offering the reward for the first tip that directly leads to the safe return or recovery of Spurlock, or the first tip that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for her disappearance.
Spurlock was last seen Jan. 4, leaving The Other Bar on Limestone Ave. in Lexington at about 3 a.m. after a night out. She apparently left with three men.
Investigators have talked to all three, Lexington television station WKYT reports, and learned Spurlock went to a Garrard County home after the bar. The men were questioned and deny having anything to do with her disappearance.
In April, Spurlock’s family was offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information.
Tip boxes have been placed in Garrard County for anyone wanting to leave information. Tip boxes can be found at these locations:
- Price Court
- Fall Lick Road (on S Flatwoods Road sign)
- US 27 North (Shun Pike intersections)
- US 27 South (on interstate homes sign)
Full reward details can be found on the family’s missing Facebook page.
The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call (859) 624-4776.
