StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Flash flooding threat will ease back by later this afternoon...only to return again Wednesday.
But I do have some good news...we have taken the rain chance out for Friday for now! Something to look forward to :)
SETUP______________________________________
REST OF THIS AFTERNOON... Two main areas of rain so far today. Along/north of the Ohio River and south of the Parkways. With little wind above our heads, not much is going to change that. What can the setup (in terms of coverage) will be any modest heating. That looks limited with the cloud cover but we still could gain enough sun energy to enhance the downpours in those two zones into the afternoon. So while the severe wind/hail risk is very low, the risk for localized flash flooding will remain. This looks especially true for our southern IN counties.
TONIGHT... The radar will quiet down with only a very small risk of an isolated downpour developing. Some fog may develop in the valleys.
WEDNESDAY... We heat up fairly quick as a stronger system moves our way. The main wind energy from this system doesn’t arrive into the evening/midnight period but we could gain enough fuel to pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. Some could contain some brief severe wind/hail. First round of potential multiple warnings looks to be in the 6-9pm window. Severe wind/hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with that wave. Just how much of WAVE Country it impacts is unclear at this time. And that is important as a more widespread feature would help calm the round after this.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Main low pressure passes to our north. It could spin another round of strong winds/isolated tornado late evening/overnight (after 9pm)...mainly north of I-64.
THURSDAY... Drier air will take some time to punch in from the NW so rain chance will continue across KY through early afternoon then drying out for all by evening.
FRIDAY...Much lower humidity and a decent amount of sunshine! The pick of the week!
So lots to monitor over the next 48 hours so stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App as we continue to adjust the threats and timing as more information rolls in.
