StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

REST OF THIS AFTERNOON... Two main areas of rain so far today. Along/north of the Ohio River and south of the Parkways. With little wind above our heads, not much is going to change that. What can the setup (in terms of coverage) will be any modest heating. That looks limited with the cloud cover but we still could gain enough sun energy to enhance the downpours in those two zones into the afternoon. So while the severe wind/hail risk is very low, the risk for localized flash flooding will remain. This looks especially true for our southern IN counties.