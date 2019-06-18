Three businesses destroyed in Monday fire on Breckenridge Lane

“It progressed up into the attic rapidly,” LFD Chief Greg Frederick said. “Soon as units got here on scene, they went inside and made sure everyone was out as far as businesses and then they started attacking the fire from below and trying to pull the ceilings down to get up there to put the fire out. It had also went to the roof started cutting ventilation holes, fire was coming out of every one of them. They cut five holes, fire came out of every one of them.”