Three businesses destroyed in Monday fire on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three businesses were destroyed after a fire ripped through a strip mall on Breckenridge Lane in the heart of busy downtown St. Matthews.
Tuesday morning, Louisville fire crews were back out monitoring hot spots.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Fire causes heavy damage to businesses in downtown St. Matthews
That fire was reported Monday just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Breckenridge Lane near the intersection of Shelbyville Road. The fire caused a massive response from the Louisville Fire Department, arriving at the scene just five minutes after the callout. Sixty firefighters battled the blaze, along with 13 trucks from several stations from the Louisville Fire Department. St. Matthews Fire Department is close by, but the area the strip mall is in is technically Louisville, which is why Louisville Fire responded.
Fire trucks from Frankfort Avenue and Dutchmans Lane were the first at the scene, then the rest poured in from other stations. It took a few hours to get the fire under control because of how deep-seated the fire was.
(Story continues below the drone video)
This fire spread quickly. Louisville’s Fire Chief Greg Frederick explained that the facade of the building is kind of deceiving because the actual structure is two buildings cobbled together.
Simply Mac, Domino’s Pizza, and Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling were destroyed and are now boarded up.
“It progressed up into the attic rapidly,” LFD Chief Greg Frederick said. “Soon as units got here on scene, they went inside and made sure everyone was out as far as businesses and then they started attacking the fire from below and trying to pull the ceilings down to get up there to put the fire out. It had also went to the roof started cutting ventilation holes, fire was coming out of every one of them. They cut five holes, fire came out of every one of them.”
A restaurant, Green District, which is in the next building over, is closed temporarily due to smoke damage.
Officials said they think the fire started in the electrical closet at Simply Mac, but arson investigators will make the final ruling.
