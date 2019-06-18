VIDEO: Miniature pig stolen from Louisville pet shop

Our baby Minature Pig was stolen on the evening of Monday, 17 June 2019. If you recognize these thieves please contact: Pets Palace 2209 Goldsmith Lane Louisville KY 40218 502-452-6912 or the Metro Louisville Police Department. The little pig is solid black and can be easily identified as it is microchipped. To the thieves: please return our pig no questions will be asked and no action will be taken....or at least call us for information on how to care for this baby pig. We are offering a reward for the safe return of this baby pig.