WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Tuesday, June 18

WLOU Summerfest Prayer Breakfast 2019 - Join us Thursday, June 20th for the 8th Annual Summerfest Prayer Breakfast, 11:00 AM at the new Russell Vision Development Center, 2202 W. Jefferson Street. The Summerfest Prayer Breakfast is the kick-off event for Summerfest, and will feature speakers from faith-based, civic, business sectors and Louisville Metro Government. Tickets are $30 for single seats; $300 for a table of 10.
WLOU Summerfest 2019
Hosted by PraizePower 1350 WLOU and The New Praize 104.7 FM
Saturday, 9am-7pm, Chickasaw Park, 1200 Southwestern Pkwy.
BRING YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS & LAWN CHAIRS for fun, food and fellowship! SUMMERFEST will feature national and local gospel artists and entertainment, activities for ALL ages, vendors and exhibits. Don't miss national award-winning artists, Myron Butler, J.J. Harriston, VaShawn Mitchell, and Louisville's own Jason Clayborn, just to name a few.
SUMMERFEST 2019 will feature:
- - Praise Dance Showcase featuring youth step and dance teams.
- -KidzFest with inflatables and activities for children of all ages
- -Classic Car Show featuring vintage Cadillacs and cars
- -West Louisville Tennis Tournament
Supplies Over Seas
Supplies Over Seas (SOS) is a Louisville, Kentucky-based nonprofit organization that meets critical health care needs in medically impoverished communities around the world by redistributing medical supplies and medical equipment from where there is surplus to where they are needed. Click here for more information.
SOS promotes environmental stewardship, partnering with hospitals and others to recover and send what would otherwise go to landfills. Since 1993, we have saved more than one million pounds of medical equipment and supplies from landfills, and brought health and hope to 105 countries around the globe, including our own.
Join us for the 3rd annual Bourbon and Bandaids - A Tribute to the 1960s.
Thursday Evening, June 20 - 6:00 to 9:00pm - Muhammad Ali Center
Come dressed as your favorite 1960′s icon and raise a glass to pay tribute to the Mad Men and Sinatra era. Enjoy many of Kentucky’s best bourbon tastings and chef-inspired appetizer pairings with each tasting, along with 1960′s-inspired entertainment from DJ Ryan Coxx. Cash bar available, as well.
Party of 10-VIP Lounge Sponsor
Reserve your own VIP Lounge for 10, complete with signage for your company, bottle service and appetizer tray for your guests exclusively. You and your guests can enjoy access to bourbon tasting exhibits and chef-inspired appetizer pairings. Feel free to dress as your favorite 1960′s icon, if the mood strikes.
