Woman accused of stealing teen’s iPhone, 2 French horns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is accused of stealing a teen’s cellphone and high school band instruments, then pawning them under a fake name.
Brittany Riley, 31, has been charged with felony theft and identity theft.
Police said while Riley was crashing at a woman’s home in April, she stole her child’s iPhone 8 and two french horns, then pawned them.
Together, the items were worth more than $1,500.
The horns belonged to Male High School, where the teen plays in the band.
