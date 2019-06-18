Woman accused of stealing teen’s iPhone, 2 French horns

Brittany Riley is accused of stealing a teen’s cellphone and high school band instruments, then pawning them under a fake name.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is accused of stealing a teen’s cellphone and high school band instruments, then pawning them under a fake name.

Brittany Riley, 31, has been charged with felony theft and identity theft.

Police said while Riley was crashing at a woman’s home in April, she stole her child’s iPhone 8 and two french horns, then pawned them.

Together, the items were worth more than $1,500.

The horns belonged to Male High School, where the teen plays in the band.

