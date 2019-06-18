Woman shot in California neighborhood

Woman shot in California neighborhood
By Sarah Jackson | June 18, 2019 at 7:43 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 7:43 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the California neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of 26th and Date streets around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.