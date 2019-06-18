Woman shot in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the California neighborhood.
The shooting was reported at the intersection of 26th and Date streets around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
