Advocacy group wants vandalism on Louisville mural to be considered hate crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Muslim advocacy group wants police to investigate the spray painting of Muhammad Ali’s face on a Highlands mural as a possible hate crime.
The vandalism of the Kentucky Rushmore mural on Bardstown Road on June 12, just days after the city celebrated Muhammad Ali week.
Someone painted the words “racist” “anti-semetic” and “homophobe” over Ali’s image.
The Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said the community needs to stand up and loudly say no to hatred and division.
The mural has since been restored.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
