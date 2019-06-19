ALERT DAY: Patchy morning fog before strong to severe PM storms

- THIS AFTERNOON/NIGHT: Severe storm threat & continued flash flooding
- TODAY: Severe wind/hail and isolated tornadoes possible in the afternoon/evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant moisture across the region and calm winds helped with the formation of patchy fog overnight and this morning. This fog is expected to dissipate shortly after sunrise.
This morning features partly sunny skies and few spotty showers and storms.
Temperatures rise into the mid-80s this afternoon as more thunderstorms track across the area this afternoon and evening; some may be strong to severe with damaging winds, lightning, hail and an isolated tornado.
Flash flooding remains a concern with any heavy downpour since the ground is already so saturated.
A cold front races through Thursday shutting off rain chances from late Thursday through most of Friday.
Scattered storms return Friday night into Saturday.
After a cool Thursday with highs in the 70s, temperatures soar into the 80s Friday and then into the low 90s Saturday.
TODAY – ALERT DAY: Patchy AM fog; Partly Sunny; PM thunderstorms likely (60%) Some strong to severe; HIGH: 87°
TONIGHT– ALERT DAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (80%); Some strong to severe; LOW: 70°
THURSDAY: Showers ending (40%); drier with some afternoon sun; HIGH: 80°
