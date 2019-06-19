Cards lead Auburn 4-1 after four, game will resume on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

(WAVE) - UofL got a first inning home run from Tyler Fitzgerald and three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead over Auburn in an elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The game was postponed after four innings because of rain and will resume at 12 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.
“It’s good to have a lead but again, we’ve just got to have that edge and you know we’ve got five innings to go, so we’ve got plenty of options with our arms,” Cards head coach Dan McDonnell said.
One option he won’t have is Bobby Miller. The sophomore started on Tuesday, going all four innings and striking out three Tigers.
“I mean it was pretty disappointing, I’m not gonna lie. I was definitely getting in my groove right there, a little upset that I had to leave and not be able to pitch again,” Miller said.
The winner of the game will face the loser of the Vanderbilt-Mississippi State game in another elimination game, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN2.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.