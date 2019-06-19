Clay County flooding has forced people to evacuate their homes

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A state of emergency has been declared in Clay County, Kentucky as flood waters damage roads, bridges and people’s homes.
Right now nine people have been forced to leave their homes because of the flooding.
More than 20 roads have been damaged and 15 bridges were washed out, so far five have been fixed.
One man says a sinkhole opened up next to his home as the flood waters began to recede.
“It happened so fast, I mean, five minutes it started raining and then ten minutes there was chaos. It was bad,” Danny Garrett, home owner, said.
Luckily no one was injured.
