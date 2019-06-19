Enforcement of policies leaves piles of debris outside Louisville homes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The rainy weather isn't helping folks who have piles of debris on their curbs. Residents around several Louisville neighborhoods are frustrated that Louisville Metro Government's Public Works Department didn't collect piles of brush from them during their routine large item pick up.
The Urban Services District provides large item pick up three times a year. They don't take tree stumps, automotive parts or hazardous waste. They do take other things like furniture, washer dryers, bed frames, things made of metal, and tree trimmings. But this time they didn't take tree trimmings in front of many people's yards. The city says there is a reason.
"They didn't pick up our yards waste and as you can see all around our neighborhood, it's just everywhere," said Collin Lucas, a resident of the Bon Air neighborhood.
Piles of tree limbs are sitting out and Lucas says it’s an eyesore. A little more than a week ago, Lucas and his neighbors set our their junk and tree trimmings that the Urban Services District picks up during their routine large item pick up. They’ve piled the branches out for years.
"They picked up the normal stuff," Lucas said, "but if there was any brush mixed in with it they didn't pick up the brush."
Lucas says he just got a few minutes notice that the tree limbs in his yard wouldn't be picked up this time and says he wishes he would have known.
"The policies have always been there, we didn't consistently enforce it until it's been at least a year," said Harold Adams, spokesman for Metro Public Works. "For instance last year, almost exactly a year ago we put out in the Works Week Newsletter that we would be more consistently enforcing that you can't have demolition debris and yard waste in your large item pick ups."
According to the policy on the Metro Public Works website, branches can't be more than 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet long and have to be tied into bundles weighing no more than 60 pounds.
Metro Public Works says they are enforcing the rules now because they have a ten year solid waste feasibility plan, part of the plan was areas they can get better.
"One of them was in enforcement and education as well as trying to keep as much stuff out of the landfill," said Keith Hackett, assistant director of Metro Public Works. "One of the things about us here in Jefferson County is that we do have a landfill that will fill up soon."
Metro Public Works is encouraging people to sign up for Recycle Coach App so people can get reminders about waste and recycling information, their Works Week newsletter. If people get in compliance, tree trimmings can be picked up in their weekly pick up.
