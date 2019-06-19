Flood covered roads lead to dozens of water rescues in June for Jackson County

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - High water isn’t letting up around parts of southern Indiana, including Jackson County.
With roads closed, dozens of people have been rescued from high water so far this month.
It’s been a busy month for Indiana Conservation Officer Capt. Nate Berry, called out regularly for water rescues. First, using his air boat helping a man and a woman stranded in high water in Washington County Tuesday. On his way there, he said he spotted a stranded fawn in the water. So once the two people were safe on dry land, he went back for the fawn.
“As I’m getting ready to pick up the fawn, I can see the doe up the road about 300 yards stomping her feet and wanting to come down but her fawn was in the water," Capt. Berry said. “So, I picked her up and gave her a ride to dry ground and as soon as I left, I was able to watch the two reunite.”
Wednesday, officers launched from a spot near the East Ford White River in Shieldstown to rescue another stranded driver.
”There was another man with his dog and we gave both the man and dog back to safety," Capt. Berry said. “So in a couple days, we’ve had a dog, a deer and three people."
Tuesday, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies rescued a stranded driver in the water from Michigan. After getting him to safety, Sheriff Rick Meyer said they had to bring him in after finding he had a warrant out for stalking.
“Paid for the fine to get his vehicle and he got to go to jail, sit in our jail for a while until the state of Michigan comes to get him,” Sheriff Meyer said.
State Roads are being washed away, others underwater.
"This is the kind of water people are having trouble with, cars are getting flooded or they’re getting washed away off the roadway,” Meyer said, gesturing to County Road 525 behind him in Seymour.
High water is shutting down roads around Jackson County, so far Sheriff Meyer said he estimates they’ve had to shut down around 15 to 20. But the real problem is in the fields, farmers’ crops are drowning.
“This guy’s planted his corn and he’s lost, well you can see, he’s lost a bunch. I feel bad for him,” said Michael Wood, who lives along County Road 525.
Wood said with these heavy rains, traffic quiets down near his house with the road impassible.
Wood says the area always floods.
“I’ve seen a lot worse,” Wood said.
With 21 water rescues since June began, many around here hoping people drive safely near the flood waters and things around the county dry out.
“Hopefully, once we get through this week, we can have a normal summer,” Sheriff Meyer said.
