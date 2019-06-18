Harrison condo owners want answers after landslide

“We have and continue to offer our expertise and service to aid the Condominium Association in their analysis of the situation and long-term solution. We remain concerned for those homeowners who were evacuated as a result of the heavy storms and subsequent erosion. Fischer Homes has built more than 24,000 homes over the past 39 years with our customers’ best interests always at the forefront. We remain in contact with the Condominium Association to help guide them through the ultimate resolution.”