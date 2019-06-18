Harrison condo owners want answers after landslide

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Residents of the Harrison condo complex displaced Sunday because of a sinkhole on the property say the evacuation doesn’t mark the first time the landslide has posed a problem.
The residents of Legacy Condos — whose homeowners association is gathering Tuesday evening for a meeting with the builders of the complex Fischer Homes — say the soft ground behind their homes has been an issue since the condos were built two years ago.
According to the board, crews made a temporary fix May 7 that involved filling in the existing erosion with gravel, sand and hay. But resident Tom Renken said that wasn’t good enough.
“They eventually did the temporary fix. How did that go? It lasted three weeks and it actually made it worse,” Renken said. “I was telling the guys that were working on it ... I bet you a hundred bucks that doesn’t last.”
By June 9, all the reparations had washed away, the board says. Now, they want some solutions from Fischer Homes.
“I want questions [answered] on how long it’s going to take to get fixed and if it does get fixed, how long is going to hold?” Renken said.
Fourteen units were evacuated Sunday. At least 30 people were affected.
Fischer Homes sent FOX19 this statement Sunday:
“We have and continue to offer our expertise and service to aid the Condominium Association in their analysis of the situation and long-term solution. We remain concerned for those homeowners who were evacuated as a result of the heavy storms and subsequent erosion. Fischer Homes has built more than 24,000 homes over the past 39 years with our customers’ best interests always at the forefront. We remain in contact with the Condominium Association to help guide them through the ultimate resolution.”
The HOA will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the complex’s clubhouse.
