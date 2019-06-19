Indiana man faces new federal child porn charges in Alaska teens murder

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. (WAVE) - New federal charges were announced Tuesday evening against a Southern Indiana man, accused of orchestrating the murder of a young woman in Alaska.
Darin Schilmiller, 21, of New Salisbury, Indiana, is accused of pretending to be a millionaire on the internet and convincing a teen to murder her friend.

Charging documents said Denali Brehmer, 18, in Alaska, thought she was talking to a man named Tyler, from Kansas. During that relationship, they started planning a crime. Berhmer told investigators Shilmiller promised her $9 million to rape and kill someone and have photos and videos of it sent to him.
Court records said Brehmer then enlisted four friends, Caleb Leyland,19, Kayden McIntosh, 16, and two juveniles, telling them they would “receive substantial shares of money for their part of the planning and execution of the murder.”
Cynthia Hoffman, 19, was was killed on June 2.
Friday, a grand jury indicted Schilmiller and five others in Hoffman’s murder.
WAVE 3 News sister-station KTUU reported Berhmer, Leyland and McIntosh appeared in Alaska state court Tuesday to answer to murder charges. Each pleaded not guilty. They also spoke with Hoffman’s father, who was at the hearing.
"I want them all to know the only thing that they are going to be doing for the rest of their life, is spend time in jail for the whole conviction . I expect that judge to throw the book at them,” Timothy Hoffman said.
On Tuesday, federal officials announced the federal charges against Schilmiller and Brehmer.
Schilmiller and Brehmer are charged with one county of conspiracy to produce child pornography; one count of production of child pornography and two counts of distribution and receipt of child pornography. Of that last charge, Schilmiller is charged with the receipt of child pornography, and Brehmer is charged with the distribution. Schilmiller is also charged with one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.
In federal court in New Albany, Thursday, Schilmiller agreed to be sent back to Alaska to face murder charges.
Federal officials in Alaska said he will likely be extradited to Alaska in early July.
