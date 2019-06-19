INDOT workers escape serious accident with minor injuries

PUTNAM, Ind. (WAVE) - Four INDOT workers are lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, Indiana.
According to ISP, four INDOT workers were inside the truck in the emergency lane with emergency lights activated, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, when another truck crashed into the back of them.
The driver of the INDOT truck, John Sadler, 39, of Reelsville, Indiana, told police that he looked in the rearview mirror and saw a pickup truck travel off the driving lane of the Interstate and onto the emergency lane.
The driver of this vehicle, Aaron L. Cass, 40, of Bowling Green, Indiana, was traveling west on Interstate 70 near the 48 mile marker, when he drifted out of the driving lane and into the emergency lane. It’s not clear why Cass left the roadway and entered the emergency lane.
Cass was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit the back of the INDOT pickup truck.
The impact of this collision caused the INDOT truck to roll over on its roof top.
One occupant of the INDOT truck was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, and three occupants were transported to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
Cass, and a passenger in his vehicle, received injuries from the accident and were transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by an air ambulance.
Cass received a citation for Unsafe Lane Movement.
With this incident, the Indiana State Police wants to remind drivers of the “MOVE OVER LAW” which requires drivers to move to an adjacent lane away from the emergency workers when possible. If the lane is occupied, then reduce your speed to 10 MPH below the posted speed limit and proceed through the area with caution, so that a safe working environment can be provided for the emergency personnel working.
