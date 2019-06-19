Juneteenth Jubilee rescheduled for July 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Juneteenth Jubilee at Waterfront Park has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 28, 2019, due to forecasts of severe weather for the evening of June 19.
After consulting with the National Weather Service, event organizers determined that in the interest of public safety, the event should be postponed.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865 that Union soldiers arrived in Texas with news the Civil War was over and enslaved people were free.
The new date of July 28th also holds a special significance because on July 28, 1868, the adoption of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was certified. The amendment grants citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” which included former slaves.
Additional details for the new event date will be shared as they develop.
