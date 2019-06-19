Kentucky Racing Commission approves ‘racetrack extension’ at new Churchill Downs facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Racing Commission voted unanimously to approve Churchill Downs’ official request to lease, own and operate a “racetrack extension” at the new Louisville Thoroughbred Society, a private membership club dedicated to promoting and enhancing the horse industry in Kentucky.
The approval hangs upon the final approval of an on-going background check on the three principal “Founders” of the new club. That process is expected to be completed in the new few weeks.
Once everything is okay’d and in motion, Churchill Downs will have the ability to operate pari-mutuel wagering on simulcast racing from anywhere in the country or world.
According to the official request to the Kentucky Racing Commission, Churchill Downs may be able to own, and operate up to 12 pari-mutuel devices on the location, where members, customers, and guests will have the ability to enjoy all the amenities of horse racing and wagering on site.
The Louisville Thoroughbred Society is set to open in downtown Louisville, at 209 East Main Street, within the next few months and open for full business in early 2020.
