LMPD ‘hunting’ for stolen lion statues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are on the hunt for the person responsible for stealing someones decorative lion statues.
LMPD posted to their Facebook page asking for the community’s help.
The two stolen concrete statues measure 30-inches by 28-inches each and weigh 110-pounds.
Police say they were stolen from the 1600 block of Stevens Ave.
Anyone with information on who could have taken the sentimental statues that can’t be replaced, should call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
