Planning a trip? CVG says you can travel to 4 new places with Frontier Airlines

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Frontier Airlines announced four new, non-stop routes Tuesday from the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport, Frontier officials say.
Frontier says low fares its priority, they’re making the trips cost as low as $39, "making it possible for more people to fly and fly more often,” vice president of network and revenue for Frontier Airlines Josh Flyr says.
The four new destinations include Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans and Sarasota, increasing the total non-stop locations for CVG travelers to 23.
Frontier also says they offer customers the ability to customize their needs and budget by offering low-priced bundles and a frequent flier program which members can enjoy rewards for flying often with Frontier Airlines.
Travelers can start planning their next fall or winter vacation, as the routes and $39 fares to the four new destinations don’t start until October and November.
You can find more information on flights, prices and frequency on Frontier’s Website.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.