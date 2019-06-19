POLICE: Once missing Southern Indiana man has been found

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man who was missing for more than a month has been found, according to Indiana State Police.
An statewide silver alert was declared to find Donald Bruner, 47, who police believed was in extreme danger.
Police said he was last seen on May 8 in Palmyra, Indiana, which is 117 miles south of Indianapolis.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department did not release details on where Bruner was found or his current condition.
