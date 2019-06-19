Scream Machine leaving Louisville, claims high waters sank business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recent wet weather in Louisville has caused a Waterfront Park vendor to pack its bags.
The Scream Machine, a jet boat tour that also had a fishing boat and jet ski rentals, said constantly being above flood stage was sinking their business. So they’re heading further south to Florida.
The jet skis were already removed from the waterfront on Tuesday.
Eddie Brochin, owner of the Scream Machine, told WAVE 3 News that he loves Louisville but something needed to change. He cited weather issues as 90 percent of the reason why the company is making the move, with high water and debris making the Ohio River unsafe for rides.
Brochin also claims the Waterfront Development Corporation didn’t work to promote his business and didn’t follow through on plans to get a new restaurant into the old Doc’s Cantina property.
“That they would have somebody in here very shortly," Matthew Geary, First Mate on the Scream Machine, said. "It’s going on year three and it’s still empty.”
Waterfront officials said while they are working to fill the space, they never committed to doing so within specific dates.
“We are all trying to get a restaurant in that building, yes for sure." Vice President Deborah Bilitski said. “That would benefit all of us. But we’ve never committed to any restaurant in that space within a particular time frame.”
Waterfront officials said a promise about the restaurant was never made because they only tied up loose ends with the operators of Doc’s Cantina recently and it was only available for rent this April. They also claim they’ve promoted the Scream Machine more than any other vendor, talking about it on social media and even providing signage for Brochin.
When rainy weather causes a vendor to leave it costs Waterfront Development money, as the organization gets 10 percent of revenue made.
People who purchased tickets for future rides will have their money returned if they contact the Scream Machine. The company expects to have all bookings refunded within two weeks, according to its website. Contact information can be found here.
The Scream Machine is set to open in Fort Walton Beach on June 28.
