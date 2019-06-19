Security expo updates local businesses on evolving safety procedures and technology

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A seminar aimed at updating people on the changing field of safety and security was held at the Frazier History Museum Wednesday. Between technology advancements and new threats, the seminar aimed, in part, to make sure local businesses were as protected and informed as possible.
The seminar also focused on active shooter scenarios.
Local business executives and security officials had the chance to meet with security consultants and security technology companies to get a first-hand look at what is changing and how to address it.
The seminar featured a presentation from Greg Gitschier, a former Secret Service agent, who also serves as a Chaplin for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Jeremy Bates of Advanced Risk Services says these types of events can save lives in scenarios like active shooters.
"People are finding new ways to do bad things and I think the same thing for the good guys," said Bates. "They need to find better ways to mitigate or prevent incidents from happening."
Attendees had the chance to check out some of the new technology that's available for keeping a virtual eye on every corner of their building.
Seminar organizers said the human eye isn’t perfect, but a camera that can analytically pick out abnormalities could serve as a complimentary tool.
