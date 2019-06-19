St. Matthews Fire Department raises concerns over which department should cover area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire raged out of control Monday less than a mile away from the St. Matthews fire headquarters. But, the firefighters sent to battle the flames came from nearly twice as far away.
That’s because the fire on Breckenridge Lane happened just outside St. Matthews city limits. Instead, crews were dispatched from Frankfort Avenue and Dutchman’s Lane.
“Seconds can save lives, minutes can save lives, three minutes is huge,” St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini said.
Tonini used to be a firefighter himself, and currently leads the board of the St. Matthews Fire Protection District.
“They did a great job,” Tonini said. “I have no issues with them. But… we could have a truck or two or even three on the scene probably before their first unit arrived on the scene. I’m not going to tell you that the situation would have been any different yesterday… but it could have."
Tonini said questions over coverage have frustrated him for 30 years.
“It’s a question of why is the system fragmented... and it’s the way the system has been,” Tonini said.
Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick understands why the current boundaries might be confusing, since it’s about more than proximity.
"The problem is how do you make that work around the entire county because St. Matthews may have staffed units that are available but in other parts of the county we may not have that,” Frederick said.
Frederick said it also has to do with the way the fire dispatch system is set up.
Louisville fire uses one system while other departments in the county use another and he said the two systems can’t talk to one another.
Frederick said the city can’t just merge the dispatch systems because of the way the fire districts are taxed. But, Tonini said St. Matthews is eager to help and ready for things to change.
"It doesn’t make sense and it seems to me and a whole lot of other people that it ought to get fixed,” Tonini said.
