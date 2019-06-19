StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

8PM-1AM: The “show” out west rolls in in the form of clusters and supercells. Some will track due east across Indiana, the ones in Kentucky will track more east/southeast. This is the main time period to watch for any tornado threat. It is also a time period that our fuel starts to ease down. Not to mention, if the 5pm-8pm t-storms are widespread enough...they would really yank down the fuel for this round. So there are still many questions on just how active it would get into WAVE Country for this one BUT you need to be aware of the potential. We will have many forecast updates before that time to let you know how this is trending. Hopefully toward a calmer setup.