Supplies Over Seas donates $20,000 worth of medical supplies to JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Supplies Over Seas (SOS) made a large donation to Jefferson County Public Schools.
On Tuesday, representatives from JCPS picked up four pallets, approximately 5,000 lbs, and worth $20,000, of donated medical supplies from SOS. The medical supplies will be used in science classrooms of JCPS students (K-8) to get hand on experience with the equipment.
The JCPS Science modules provide all materials that a classroom teacher needs in order to teach a Science unit. Hands-on, inquiry learning has always been the basis of sound instructional practices for Science. JCPS is able to provide all students, K-8, the opportunity to learn Science by doing Science. JCPS does not have textbooks as their entire program is based upon the principles of inquiry-based instruction. There are 3-5 different modules per grade level that are delivered and picked up according to a district pacing schedule so that all students within a grade band are learning the same concepts, at the same time across the district.
Students will be able to start using the donated equipment during the 2019-2020 school year.
While SOS’s primary mission is to connect surplus medical supplies with medically impoverished communities in the developing world, the organization also creates a local impact in several ways. SOSsupports medical education by providing hands-on experiences for students and also by making expired materials available to medical and nursing educators, helping to stretch their limited classroom supply budgets.
