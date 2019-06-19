Supplies Over Seas donates $20,000 worth of medical supplies to JCPS

The JCPS Science modules provide all materials that a classroom teacher needs in order to teach a Science unit. Hands-on, inquiry learning has always been the basis of sound instructional practices for Science. JCPS is able to provide all students, K-8, the opportunity to learn Science by doing Science. JCPS does not have textbooks as their entire program is based upon the principles of inquiry-based instruction. There are 3-5 different modules per grade level that are delivered and picked up according to a district pacing schedule so that all students within a grade band are learning the same concepts, at the same time across the district.